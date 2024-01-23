JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram Lalla 'pran pratishtha' was spiritual event: Rajinikanth

The Congress and the Left parties had boycotted Monday's consecration ceremony.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 16:38 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: The 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was entirely a spiritual event, and he was very glad that he was among the first batch to have darshan of the Lord, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth said on Tuesday.

Contending that individuals' views differed, he said he considered that it was entirely a spiritual event.

The actor said upon his arrival here "as far as I am concerned, it's spiritual," he told reporters when asked about the opposition's criticism that the event assumed political overtones.

"I had already answered. It's spiritual," Rajinikanth replied when a reporter persisted with the question.

"I had a very good darshan, being the first among 150 persons to have darshan. I am very happy. This historical incident is spiritual," he stressed.

Everybody need not concur with the same view, Rajinikanth said and added "that (calling it political) is their view. I had said it's spiritual."

The Congress and the Left parties had boycotted Monday's consecration ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 January 2024, 16:38 IST)
Uttar PradeshAyodhyaRam MandirRam TempleRajinikanthLord Ram

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT