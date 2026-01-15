<p>Tension prevailed on Mangammanapalya Main Road in south Bengaluru on Monday night after a history-sheeter was hacked to death by a six-member gang.</p>.<p>Five of his associates were injured in the attack, which the police said stemmed from old enmity.</p>.<p>Police said the assailants, aware of the routine of Mohammed Shabbir (30), followed him as he was returning home in an autorickshaw with five associates.</p>.Bengaluru: CCB arrests two for drug peddling, narcotics worth Rs 1 crore seized.<p>Around 10.30 pm, they intercepted the vehicle at an intersection, threw chilli powder into the eyes of Shabbir and one associate, Mansoor, and attacked them with machetes and other lethal weapons.</p>.<p>When the others tried to intervene, they were assaulted indiscriminately. Shabbir sustained grievous injuries and collapsed at the spot. The attackers fled in an autorickshaw as people began to gather.</p>.<p>Shabbir was declared dead at a private hospital. His associates — Ateeq Khan, Mansoor, Salman, Waseem and Fayaz — were injured and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Their condition is stable, police said.</p>.<p>Police have identified the suspects as Noor, Nadeem, Salman, Ali, Ismail and Siddique, and detained two of them. A manhunt has been launched for the others.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was planned and linked to a long-standing rivalry.</p>.<p>Shabbir, a history-sheeter at the Koramangala police station, had over 15 criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery, registered against him in Bengaluru and Shivamogga.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint by one of the injured, the Bandepalya police have registered a murder case and invoked provisions of the Arms Act. A special team has been formed and CCTV footage is being analysed.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Rowdy Monitoring Cell</span></p>.<p>A senior Central Crime Branch (CCB) officer said surveillance of history-sheeters and habitual offenders has been intensified through a Rowdy Monitoring Cell, with emphasis on prevention, financial tracking and disruption of criminal networks.</p>.<p>The city has been divided into zones, each headed by an ACP, for closer monitoring. The most active rowdies have been identified and are under constant watch through interrogation reports, call detail analysis and, where required, lawful interception.</p>.<p>Police maintain detailed dossiers on each offender, tracking criminal history, associates, properties, bank accounts and financial transactions to identify illegal income. Any unusual financial activity is closely scrutinised.</p>.<p>To streamline monitoring, police have developed a dedicated software application that stores personal details, case records, convictions, acquittals and court proceedings, enabling real-time preventive action.</p>.<p>Preventive laws such as the Goonda Act and externment provisions have been invoked against habitual offenders. Over the past year, dozens of such orders have been executed, with more proposals under process, the officer said.</p>