Rape victim hacked to death in full public view by accused's kin for refusing to take back complaint

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a rape victim was axed to death in full public view allegedly by the brother of the accused after she refused to withdraw her complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.
According to the police sources, the victim was attacked with an axe several times while she was returning home after lodging a complaint with the police alleging harassment by the accused and his brother after she refused to take back the rape charges and compromise.
Sources said that the 20-year old woman had allegedly been raped by one Pawan Nishad, who lived in the neighbourhood, last year. A panchayat had later been convened to discuss the matter and the accused was asked to marry her.
The victim lodged an FIR after Pawan refused to marry her and the accused was later arrested and sent to jail. Pawan, who was enlarged on bail a few days back, had allegedly been exerting pressure on the victim and her parents to compromise and withdraw the police complaint.
The victim, however, refused to withdraw the complaint and instead lodged another complaint with the police on Monday alleging harassment by Pawan and his brother, identified as Ashok Nishad, who too had been in jail on charges of murder and had been released a few days back on bail.
On Monday evening, Ashok intercepted the victim while she was on her way home from the police station and once again tried to coerce her into withdrawing her complaint but she refused.
Ashok, who carried an axe, hit the woman several times with the axe killing her on the spot, sources said. Though the incident happened in full public view, none dared to save the victim and Ashok managed to flee from the spot after committing the crime.
Police said that a case has been lodged in this connection and a hunt launched to nab the culprit(s).