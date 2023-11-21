Rape victim hacked to death in full public view by accused's kin for refusing to take back complaint

Sources said that the 20-year old woman had allegedly been raped by one Pawan Nishad, who lived in the neighbourhood, last year. A panchayat had later been convened to discuss the matter and the accused was asked to marry her.

The victim lodged an FIR after Pawan refused to marry her and the accused was later arrested and sent to jail. Pawan, who was enlarged on bail a few days back, had allegedly been exerting pressure on the victim and her parents to compromise and withdraw the police complaint.

The victim, however, refused to withdraw the complaint and instead lodged another complaint with the police on Monday alleging harassment by Pawan and his brother, identified as Ashok Nishad, who too had been in jail on charges of murder and had been released a few days back on bail.