Road crash in UP leaves couple dead, their children seriously injured

<p>Amethi (UP): A couple lost their lives, while their two children were seriously injured when an SUV rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Aditya Sonkar, a resident of Jais was going home along with his wife Sapna and two children when the accident took place on Thursday evening.</p>.<p>The seriously injured children have been admitted to the district hospital in Raebareli.</p>.<p>SHO of Jais police station Ravi Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.</p>