Robber, 3 cops injured during encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

On September 30, police received a tip-off that three robbers were going on a stolen motorcycle. The accused opened fire when they were intercepted by the police team.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 10:00 IST

Three policemen and a robber were injured in an encounter in Ujhani area here, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, police received a tip-off that three robbers were going on a stolen motorcycle. The accused opened fire when they were intercepted by the police team, Circle Officer Shakti Singh said.

In exchange of fire, three constables -- Onkar Singh, Akash and Satyendra Kumar -- got injured, he said.

The team nabbed two robbers of which Gurav Singh sustained a bullet injury on his leg, the CO said.

The third accused managed to escape from the spot, he said, adding that Gurav and the injured constables have been admitted to a hospital and they are stable.

(Published 01 October 2023, 10:00 IST)
