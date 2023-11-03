RPF constable suspended for molesting, assaulting Railway employee in UP

Ballia: A constable of the Railway Protection Force was suspended for allegedly molesting and assaulting a female Railway employee at the Suraimanpur Railway Station here.
Dinesh Singh allegedly molested the woman on Wednesday evening when she was leaving for home. When she came to the office on Thursday, the constable molested and beat her up again in an inebriated state, they said.
Station House Officer of RPF Police Station, Ballia, B K Singh said, "Following a preliminary investigation, Constable Dinesh Singh who was posted at Suraimanpur railway station was on Thursday suspended for molesting and beating a female railway employee."