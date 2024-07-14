Home
uttar pradesh

Sadhus thrashed in UP's Meerut on suspicion of being child kidnappers

Three persons have been arrested.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 14:20 IST

Comments

Meerut: The police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly beating Sadhus on suspicion of them being child kidnappers, officials said.

The police identified the accused as Puneet, Mikki and Sudhanshu, residents of the Lisari Gate area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said a video went viral on social media in which some people were seen beating three sadhus. That video is said to be from the Prahlad Nagar area.

He said that police took cognizance of the video and arrested the accused.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that they thought the sadhus were child kidnappers, Singh said.

Further investigation in the matter is under way, Singh added.

Published 14 July 2024, 14:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeSadhu

