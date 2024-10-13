Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party snub for UP by-poll seats: Congress says 'possibilities ahead'

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress, in alliance with the SP contested 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The SP won 37 seats, while the Congress managed to secure six.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 11:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 11:12 IST
CongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshSamajwadi PartyAkhilesh Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us