<p>Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have refused to lodge an FIR against former Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary and over a dozen other police personnel in connection with the violence during a court mandated survey of a mosque in Sambhal in which five people were killed in 2024.</p><p>This comes four days after a court in Chandausi ordered the registration of an FIR against Chaudhary and others. </p><p>The directive of the district court came on a petition filed by a Sambhal resident Yameen, who claimed that his son Alam was shot thrice by the cops on November 24, 2024 when violence broke out in the town. Yameen had named Chaudhary and some other cops in his petition. Incidentally Alam was among the accused in the violence.</p><p>According to the sources, the state police were planning to challenge the order of the chief judicial magistrate to register the FIR, in the Allahabad high court.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: 8-year-old boy brings mother's body for autopsy after HIV-related death, says no one with him.<p>Senior police officials termed the court order as ‘illegal’ and denied the charge that the police had opened fire while tackling the violence. The police also claimed that the bullets that hit Alam were not fired by the cops.</p><p>Chaudhary who was then the Circle Officer (CO) in Sambhal, was promoted and is now an ASP in Firozabad.</p><p>The officials claimed that the mob that had gathered around the mosque during the survey had resorted to violence.</p><p>Alam’s sister said that her brother was physically challenged and sold biscuits on a cart. She said that the family managed to get him medical treatment and save his life but he had become very weak physically after the injuries.</p><p>She also alleged that her family had been threatened by the police and that her father and brother had gone to an undisclosed location.</p><p>Chaudhary had shot into limelight after he had asked the Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ inside their homes if they wanted to avoid colours during the Holi festival.</p><p>According to the reports, Chaudhary was seen at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The pictures that surfaced on social media showed him offering puja at the Temple of which chief minister Yogi Adityanath was the ‘mahant’.</p><p>Five people were killed and several others, including cops, were injured during the violence. The violence erupted during the court mandated survey of a mosque, which the Hindus claimed, was built after demolishing a Temple during the Mughal era.</p>