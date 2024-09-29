Sanjay Nishad slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Ram temple's consecration

Prayagraj (UP): Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad on Sunday slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during an election rally on the Ram temple inauguration ceremony.

Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Barwala on Thursday, said that the BJP lost the Lok Sabha election in Ayodhya as "Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani and Adani" were invited to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple but "no poor people, labourers or farmers" were called to attend the event.

"Naach-gana (dancing-singing) was happening there," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.