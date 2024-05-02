Shahi Idgah row: Krishna Janmabhoomi temple is protected monument, Hindu side tells Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute on Thursday told the Allahabad High Court that the temple is a protected monument and it should be governed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The counsel for the Hindu side, Hari Shankar Jain, also submitted that the provisions of Places of Worship Act will not apply in the case.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a plea challenging the suit seeking 'removal' of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.