Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Short circuit during Mayawati's press conference in Lucknow fills room with smoke, no one injured

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal told PTI that a bulb fused during the press meet, leading to a short circuit in the wiring.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 08:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknowMayawati

Follow us on :

Follow Us