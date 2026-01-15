<p>Lucknow: A brief moment of panic unfolded on Thursday at a press conference addressed by Bahujan Samaj Party (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BSP">BSP</a>) president Mayawati, after smoke filled the room due to a short circuit.</p>.<p>No casualties were reported in the incident, party leaders said.</p>.Mayawati says she will no longer visit memorial sites of social reformers to avoid inconvenience to public.<p>The incident occurred during the final moments of the press conference held at the BSP headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mayawati%20">Mayawati</a>'s 70th birthday. Smoke was seen coming out from a bulb in the room, which led to a commotion.</p>.<p>BSP state president Vishwanath Pal told <em>PTI</em> that a bulb fused during the press meet, leading to a short circuit in the wiring.</p>.<p>"As the wire got burnt, a small amount of smoke spread in the room. There was no fire, and no damage was caused," he said.</p>.<p>He added that Mayawati and all journalists present at the venue were completely safe.</p>.<p>Mayawati, who turned 70 on Thursday, observed the day across Uttar Pradesh as 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas'. </p>