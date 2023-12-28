Six-year-old boy found dead behind house in UP village

Prayagraj : A six-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Badi Haldi village was found dead with a wound mark to his head, police said on Thursday.

Industrial Area Police Station SHO Mahesh Mishra said that on Wednesday, Kamran, the father of the boy, Tamim, had reported his son missing.

Tamim was found behind his house Thursday morning with a blow to his head, probably inflicted by a stone, he said.

Police have sent the body for a post mortem and started investigation, the officer said.