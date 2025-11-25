<p>Ayodhya: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rss">RSS </a>chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said those who sacrificed their life for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ram%20temple">Ram Temple</a> in Ayodhya must be in peace today as the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the shrine marked the formal completion of its construction.</p><p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=narendra%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>.</p><p>Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple, Bhagwat said a flag is always a symbol, and the installation of such a towering flag at the temple had taken considerable time, just as the construction of the temple did.</p>.PM Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ayodhya Ram temple, says centuries-old wounds healing today.<p>He noted that many people had dreamt of this day and several sacrificed their lives for it.</p><p>"Their souls must have found peace today," Bhagwat said, recalling the names of some.</p><p>"Those who worked in the background everyday also dreamt of Ram Mandir, now today that the ritualistic completion is over; the flag of 'Ram Rajya' has been hoisted," he added.</p><p>"It has taken long to hoist such a tall flag. You all know how long it took to build the temple - even if we leave aside 500 years, it took 30 years," he said.</p><p>He added that through this flag, certain fundamental values had been elevated. "These are the values that will guide the world - from individual life to family life and the life of the entire creation. Dharma is what ensures well-being for all," Bhagwat said.</p><p>He said the saffron colour of the flag represents dharma and is therefore referred to as the 'dharma dhwaj'. The flag also bears the symbol of the Raghu dynasty -the kovidar (mandar) tree, he added. </p>