SP, Congress have resolved to save Constitution, harmony, says Akhilesh ahead of UP by-polls

<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> shared on X a picture with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday and emphasised their shared commitment to protect the Constitution, reservation and social harmony.</p>.<p>This comes a day after Yadav announced that I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls on his party's election symbol 'cycle'.</p>.<p>"We have resolved to save the Constitution, reservation and harmony. (We will) build the country envisioned by Bapu, Babasaheb and Lohia," the SP chief said in his post in Hindi.</p>.<p>The picture shared by Yadav showed him and Gandhi holding and raising each other's hands.</p>.Congress declares candidates for Rajasthan bypolls.<p>In another post on X late on Wednesday night, Yadav had said the SP and the Congress are united for a big win.</p>.<p>He said while the SP has allocated two seats -- Ghaziabad and Khair -- to the Congress, they will contest all nine seats under his party's symbol.</p>.<p>"It's not just about seats but about winning," he had said.</p>.<p>With the coming together of the Congress leadership and grassroots workers, the Samajwadi Party has been strengthened, Yadav had said.</p>.<p>"With this unprecedented support, every member of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is energised and determined to win," he had added.</p>.<p>The nine assembly seats going to polls are Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki.</p>.<p>The bypolls will be held on November 13 and results will be announced on November 23.</p>