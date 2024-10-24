Home
SP, Congress have resolved to save Constitution, harmony, says Akhilesh ahead of UP by-polls

This comes a day after Yadav announced that I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls on his party's election symbol cycle.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:44 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:44 IST
India News Congress Rahul Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Indian Politics Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party

