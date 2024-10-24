Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

SP to contest all nine seats in UP assembly by-polls, Cong to extend 'full support'

Akhilesh, in a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) late on Wednesday night, said that the joint candidates of the I.N.D.I.A alliance would be contesting on 'cycle' (the election symbol of SP).
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 12:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 19:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us