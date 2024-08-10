SP's Sultanpur MP calls Maneka Gandhi 'frustrated', BJP hits back

The party's state spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava told PTI, "This kind of indecent comment towards a senior leader is condemnable. Instead of making inappropriate remarks, Ram Bhual Nishad should respect the judicial process."

He added, "Unparliamentary language has always been a hallmark of the SP, and this incident is proof of that. The people of Uttar Pradesh will give a fitting response to the SP." The controversy arises against the backdrop of a petition filed by Maneka Gandhi challenging Nishad's election to the Sultanpur parliamentary seat.