Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till November 1st week

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the plea relating to Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute till the first week of November.

This comes after the Allahabad High Court on August 1 rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura, and ruled that the “religious character” of Shahi Idgah needs to be determined.

The court dismissed the Muslim side’s contention that the suits filed by Hindu litigants relating to the dispute over the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the adjacent mosque violated the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act -- and were thus not maintainable.

The 1991 Act prohibits changing the religious character of any shrine from what existed on the day of the country's Independence. It exempted only the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute from its purview.

The cases filed by the Hindu side seek the “removal” of the Aurangzeb-era mosque they claim was built after demolishing a temple that once stood there.

Shahi Masjid committee secretary Tanvir Ahmad said they are studying the high court order and will approach the Supreme Court against it.



