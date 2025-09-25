<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court, which halted ongoing Ramlila celebrations at a school ground in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotishwar Singh allowed the Ramlila celebration to continue at the playground of Zila Parishad Vidyalaya, Tundla, Firozabad, subject to the condition that no inconvenience should be caused to the students.</p>.Professional relationship between complainant and advocate necessary take action for misconduct: SC.<p>“Since festivities have begun the order is stayed, the festivities shall continue, and subject to the condition that children shall continue to play or pursue sports activities. We request the High Court to accord a hearing to the petitioner and all other stakeholders,” the bench said.</p>.<p>The court was informed that the school ground has been used for the Ramlila festivities for about 100 years.</p>.<p>"It has been happening for the last 100 years. Why did you approach the court at the last moment? What prevented you from going ahead and asking the administration to make arrangements? You are not the student or parent of a student. You are not the owner of property. You could file a PIL but what prevented you?" the bench asked the counsel of the petitioner, who filed the plea in the High Court.</p>.<p>The court asked the High court to tell the district administration to resolve the issue by identifying some alternate site for such festivals so that playgrounds of schools can be exclusively used by students. The bench said that all stakeholders should be heard before taking a decision.</p>.<p>‘Shree Nagar Ramlila Mahotsav', the organising committee of the Ramlila, approached the court against the High Court order, which stayed the ongoing celebration at the school ground.</p>.<p>The High Court had passed the order in a PIL which alleged that cement interlocking titles had been fixed in the school playground for converting it into a permanent place for holding events like Ramlila.</p>.<p>The PIL before the High Court claimed that teaching activities would be badly affected during the days 'Ramlila' was to be performed, and children would be deprived of the playground.</p>