uttar pradesh

Supreme Court permits Ramlila at school playground in Uttar Pradesh

The court was informed that the school ground has been used for the Ramlila festivities for about 100 years.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 09:16 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 09:16 IST
