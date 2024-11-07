Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on 'minority status' of Aligarh Muslim University on Nov 8

Appearing for AMU, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan made submissions regarding the Muslim representation on the management of AMU including in its academic council.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 16:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtAligarh Muslim UniversityMinority status

Follow us on :

Follow Us