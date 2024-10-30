Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Tableaux on Ramayana scenes part of Ayodhya Deepotsav procession

The tableaux, which moved along the Ram Path, featured performances by classical dancers from across the country. Locals welcomed the procession, showering it with flower petals.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 10:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us