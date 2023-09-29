Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Teen girl, boy die after jumping in front of moving train in Etawah

No suicide note has been from the spot. The exact reason behind the incident is being ascertained, police said.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 13:13 IST

Follow Us

A teenage girl and a boy committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train here on Friday, police said. Bodies of Akash Kumar (16) and Ayushi (12) were recovered near railway tracks in the Civil Lines police station area in the morning, Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.

According to the police, the duo, residents of Nagla Jage village, jumped in front of the train together at around 9 am.

No suicide note has been from the spot. “The exact reason behind the incident is being ascertained. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide,' the officer said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 September 2023, 13:13 IST)
India NewsIndian RailwaysUttar PradeshSuicide

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT