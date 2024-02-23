Those not in 'hosh' are calling youth 'nashedi': PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

The prime minister's retort to Rahul came after the former Congress president, during his recent roadshow in Varanasi, said that he saw drunk youths on the streets of Kashi.

Modi said that the leaders of the opposition alliance were making such remarks out of frustration. ''There is another reason for their frustration....these people (opposition leaders) can not withstand the new looks of Ayodhya and Kashi...I did not know that the Congress hated Lord Rama so much,'' he added.

The prime minister said that these leaders could not see beyond their families and vote bank. ''They come together during the polls and part company after the elections,'' Modi remarked.

Targeting the I.N.D.I.A alliance, Modi said that the leaders of of the former indulged in the politics of caste and provocation and opposed the welfare schemes for the dalits and the deprived sections of the society.

''Maal wahi hai...packing nai hai'' (the goods are the same, only the packing is new), the prime minister referring to the opposition alliance. Modi expressed confidence that his party would win all the 80 seats in UP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The prime minister, who also unveiled a statue of the renowned Dalit saint Ravidas, said that the dynasty politicians did want the Dalits and tribals to progress. He was referring to Rahu's jibe that Dalits and tribals were not invited to the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Rahul also said that even President Droupadi Murmu was not present at the event.