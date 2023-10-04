Home
Uttar Pradesh

Three men die in UP after inhaling poisonous gas inside well

Last Updated 04 October 2023, 10:04 IST

Three persons, including two brothers, died on Wednesday after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well here police said.

The incident took place around 6:30 am in Bijwar village when 31-year-old Surya Prakash entered the well to take out a water pump and started feeling uneasy after inhaling poisonous gas there, Circle Officer Sanjay Katiyar said.

After hearing his brother's screams, 35-year-old Deepak also entered the well to save him but faced a similar situation. Their friend Balwant (40) also went inside the well to save the brothers, he added.

All three persons were later taken out from the well by the villagers and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, police said.

Locals blocked the roads following the incident and demanded compensation for the families of the deceased. They, however, lifted the blockade after talks with the local MLA Bhupesh Chaubey and police.

(Published 04 October 2023, 10:04 IST)
