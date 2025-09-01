<p>Mendhar/Jammu: The Indian Army troops on Monday scuttled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, officials said.</p><p>Troops guarding the border noticed a group of terrorists trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they said.</p>.‘Human GPS’ terrorist guide Bagu Khan killed in encounter in J&K’s Gurez sector.<p>The movement was noticed near Dabbi village of Balakote area in the early hours of the day.</p><p>Heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side.</p><p>The whole area has been cordoned off, and a massive search operation is underway, officials said.</p>