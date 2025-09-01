Menu
WhatsApp scammer poses as Kerala police chief, asks cops for Rs 40,000, gets caught

The investigation showed the requested bank account for money transfer is in Songate, New Delhi. Police are tracing the account holder to check for links to other fraud cases.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 05:13 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 05:13 IST
India NewsCrimeKerala Policewhatsapp scamKollam

