Two arrested in connection with man's murder in Lucknow

<p>Lucknow: Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Lucknow, police said.</p>.<p>Victim Mohammad Aftab was reported missing on October 8 and his body was later found under the Ghaila bridge in the Madiyaon police station area.</p><p>The victim's father Mohammad Altaf alleged Fazil and Afaq, both residents of the same locality, killed his son. "The motive behind the murder is believed to be jealousy over a girl with whom Fazil was planning to marry," reads a press statement issued by police.</p>.<p>They alleged confessed to the crime, detailing how they lured Aftab to their house, killed him, and disposed of his body under the bridge, police said. </p>