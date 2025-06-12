Menu
Two dead, four injured after gas cylinder blast triggers fire in Agra silver factory

The deceased have been identified as Aditya (19) and Sunil Patil (50), both residents of Maharashtra.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 15:12 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 15:12 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshcylinder blastAgra

