Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary formally declared Uttar Pradesh BJP chief

Chaudhary, who hails from the electorally influential ‘kurmi’ community, was elected unopposed for the post of the state president as no other nomination paper was filed for the post on Saturday.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 13:26 IST
Published 14 December 2025, 13:26 IST
