Unmarried couple kill themselves in Uttar Pradesh

According to police, the duo took the extreme step as their parents did not approve of their relationship.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 08:04 IST
Muzaffarnagar : An unmarried couple allegedly killed themselves by consuming poison here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Bhorakala area on Monday, they said.

Vipin Kumar (22) and Nisha had eloped from their home before consuming poison. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead, Circle Officer Ravi Shankar told reporters.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being probed, he said.

Published 08 May 2024, 08:04 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

