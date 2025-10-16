Menu
UP: 28 lakh diyas to be lit for world record at Deepotsav in Ayodhya

According to 'Deepotsav' Nodal Officer Professor Sant Sharan Mishra, preparations are now in their final stage. Lamps have been delivered to all 56 ghats, and their arrangement has begun.
Published 16 October 2025, 15:39 IST
