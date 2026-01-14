<p>Lucknow: An MP/MLA court hearing the plea claiming that former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was a British citizen would pronounce its verdict in the matter on January 28.</p><p>Special Judge Alok Verma reserved his verdict after the hearing concluded on Wednesday and set January 28 for the judgement.</p><p>A Karnataka resident Vignesh Shishir has filed a petition in the court contending that Rahul was a British citizen. He claimed that he was in possession of documents which supported his contention.</p>.Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar spend a minute each with Rahul Gandhi.<p>The petitioner has also sought registration of an FIR against Rahul under various sections of the IPC and the Official Secrets Act 1923 as well as revocation of his Indian citizenship.</p><p>The court took on record 45 annexures, some documents and a sealed envelope. Vignesh was present during the hearing of the matter.</p><p>The case was initially heard in an MP/MLA court in Raebareli but was later transferred to Lucknow on the direction of the Allahabad High Court after the petitioner apprehended threat to his life there. </p>