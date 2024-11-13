Home
uttar pradesh

UP court jails student for using fake SC certificate to get admission in medical college

On March 23, 2010, he allegedly obtained a forged certificate identifying him as belonging to the Khatik caste which comes under the SC category.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 19:10 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 19:10 IST
