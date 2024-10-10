UP forest department catches fourth leopard in Bahraich in two weeks

<p>Bahraich (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A fourth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard-caught">leopard was caught</a> in the past 12 days after a cage trap was set up by the forest department in a village under Kakraha range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a>, a forest department official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Forest Range Officer DP Kanaujia said the leopard, a female, has been brought to the range office, and its age is more than three years.</p>.<p>Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), B Shiv Shankar said the health check-up of the leopard will be done by a team of three doctors. The decision regarding where to release it will be taken on the orders of higher officials, he added.</p>.Solving man-wild conflict.<p>In view of the incidents of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/human-animal-conflict">human-wildlife conflict</a> and leopard attacks on domestic cattle occurring in the residential villages adjacent to the forests of Katarniaghat, four leopards have been caught in cages set up by the forest department on the demand of the villagers since September 29.</p>.Watch | Leopard leaps onto tourist safari bus at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park.<p>Kanaujia told reporters that in view of the continuous arrival of leopards in the area, a cage was set up by the forest department in Muravanpurva village of Gram Panchayat Bejha, in which the leopard was caught at midnight on Wednesday.</p>.<p>On September 26, a leopard attacked Madhusudan (35) in Harkhapur village of Dharmapur forest range and Sahiba (13) in Ayodhya Purva village of Sujauli range and seriously injured them.</p>.73% decline in wildlife populations in just 50 years: WWF report.<p>After that, on the afternoon of September 29, a leopard attacked and killed a person named Kandhai (40) in Dharmapur Bejha village of Kakraha range of Katarniaghat sanctuary.</p>.<p>On October 1, a leopard attacked and injured Rehmana (63), a resident of Ayodhyapur village of Sujauli range.</p>.<p>Leopards also entered the residential areas adjacent to the forest and hunted many domestic cattle.</p>.Third leopard caught in cage trap at Uttar Pradesh sanctuary in a week.<p>A male leopard was caged in Dharampur Bejha on the September 29, a female leopard was caged in Ayodhyapurva of Sujauli range on the night of October 2 and a male leopard was caged in Rampur Bejha village adjacent to the forest of Kakraha range on October 3.</p>.<p>These three leopards were released in the Trans Gerua forest of Katarniaghat. </p>