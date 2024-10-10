Home
UP forest department catches fourth leopard in Bahraich in two weeks

Forest Range Officer DP Kanaujia said the leopard, a female, has been brought to the range office, and its age is more than three years.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 11:13 IST

