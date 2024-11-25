Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP govt launches initiative to sell packaged Triveni water during Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj is renowned for the confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, at the Triveni Sangam. The water from the union is considered holy among the Hindus.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 14:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 14:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKumbh MelaTriveni Sangam

Follow us on :

Follow Us