UP govt to build stadium, develop sports infrastructure in Mohammed Shami's village

District officials also visited Shami's village and surveyed the land for building the mini-stadium. ''The mini-stadium will have facilities for different sports....coaching will also be provided there....budding players from the district and also nearby places will be benefited from it,'' the official said.

The officials said that the state government had plans to build 20 mini-stadiums in the state and that Amroha also figured in the list of places where they were to be built.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary also said that he was willing to develop sports facilities at Shami's village through his MPLAD funds. He said in a Tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that he was waiting for a proposal from the district officials.

Shami's mother Anjum Ara, who lives at her ancestral house in the village, expressed confidence that India would win the World Cup. The residents of the village said that Shami's success had inspired many youths from the village and nearby areas.

Shami's fiery spell in India's match against New Zealand proved to be the deciding factor in India's win in the semi-final.