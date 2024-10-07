UP headmaster caught drunk during school hours, claims 'took 100 ml for pain relief'

According to the reports, the BSA and his team had gone to the school for a surprise inspection. The BSA called for a doctor from the nearby primary health centre (PHC), who conducted tests to ascertain if the headmaster was drunk. It was found that he had consumed liquor.

A video of the conversation between the BSA and the headmaster has gone viral on social media .

Reports said that the headmaster was suspended and an investigation was launched into the matter. ''The block education officer has been entrusted with the task of conducting an inquiry and submit a report,'' Singh said.

The teachers of the school informed the officials that the headmaster often came to the school in an inebriated condition. The officials promised stern action against the headmaster.