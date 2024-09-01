UP holds 'largest police exam', 32 lakh compete for 60,000 posts

Lucknow: Around 32 lakh candidates took the test for more than 60,000 vacant posts in Uttar Pradesh Police over five days concluding on Saturday amid tight security, with the state government describing it as the "largest police recruitment exam" in its history.

The exam, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), was held at 1,174 centres in 67 districts of the state on the fifth and last day of the exercise, which began last week. The exams were held in two shifts for five days -- August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the candidates, the UPPRPB, district administrations and the state police for ensuring "smooth and fair" conduct of the exam.

The fresh recruitment exercise to fill over 60,000 posts was necessitated after the exams scheduled for February 17 and 18 were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation is providing free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts.

Previously mired with allegations of paper leaks, the exam centres of UPPRPB and its nearby areas witnessed high-levels of security this time and Aadhaar verification was done for all candidates, according to an official statement issued Saturday evening.

Also, 16,440 exam rooms across 1,174 centres in the state were equipped with CCTV and monitored by artificial intelligence, while over 2,300 magistrates and more than one lakh police personnel were deployed for duty, it added.

"Hearty congratulations to all the candidates for the fair, transparent and peaceful completion of the written examination-2023 conducted for the selection of more than 60,200 posts of constable civil police," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"May all the energetic and disciplined youth taking part in the exam get the desired results and may everyone have a bright future; infinite good wishes for this!" he said.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the people who helped in conducting the world's largest civil police recruitment examination successfully and safely, to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board and the district administration of all the districts," he added.