UP: Man blackmails friend using latter's wedding night video, booked

<p>Shahjahanpur: Uttar Pradesh police have booked a man for allegedly blackmailing his friend using a video of his wedding night, an officer said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused was identified as Shivam Mishra, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, on Mishra's suggestion, the victim, who got married in February last year, recorded a video of his wedding night.</p>.<p>"Shivam later obtained the video by deceit. He blackmailed the victim and demanded money," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.</p>.UP man held for blackmailing women, girls through fake social media accounts.<p>"On multiple occasions, Shivam extorted money from his friend by threatening to release the video on social media if payments were not made," Kumar said.</p>.<p>Following a complaint, police registered a case against Shivam Mishra under sections 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, Kumar said.</p>.<p>"Additional charges may be applied based on the victim's statement and other evidence as the investigation progresses," the officer added.</p>