UP minors made to drink urine, chillies rubbed on private parts over theft charges

In a shocking incident, two minors in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were allegedly forced to drink urine and injected with a liquid on suspicion of theft by a group of people. Although the incident happened on Friday, it came to light on Sunday after a video purportedly showing the torture of the two boys aged around ten and 15, went viral on social media. According to the police sources here, six people have been detained in connection with the incident and were being quizzed.
Sources said that the boys were accused of theft at a poultry farm near Konkati Crossing in the district. The owner of the poultry farm suspected that the boys had stolen a few chickens and some money from the farm.
The video shows the boys tied with ropes and thrashed by some people. It was alleged that green chillies were rubbed on their private parts and they were also forced to drink urine. The minors were also injected with a liquid, which, according to reports was petrol.
Police said that a complaint had been lodged in this connection and six people were detained for questioning. ''We have taken cognisance of the video and are examining the same....stern action will be taken against the accused persons,'' said a senior official in Siddharthnagar.
The police said that they had identified the persons who were seen torturing the minors in the video and a hunt had been launched to nab them.