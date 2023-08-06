UP minors made to drink urine, chillies rubbed on private parts over theft charges

Sources said that the boys were accused of theft at a poultry farm near Konkati Crossing in the district. The owner of the poultry farm suspected that the boys had stolen a few chickens and some money from the farm.

The video shows the boys tied with ropes and thrashed by some people. It was alleged that green chillies were rubbed on their private parts and they were also forced to drink urine. The minors were also injected with a liquid, which, according to reports was petrol.