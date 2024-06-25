UP clears Ordinance to penalise guilty in paper leak cases with Rs 1 crore fine, life imprisonment

Lucknow: In a bid to curb cases of leak of papers of competitive examinations, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to enact a stringent law providing for life imprisonment and a fine of Rs one crore to those found guilty in such cases.

The UP cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024 at its meeting here which was chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

An Ordinance was being brought as the UP assembly was not currently in session, sources here said.

The provisions of the Ordinance would be applicable to public services recruitment examinations, regularization or promotion examinations besides the entrance examinations for degree, diploma and other courses, a government spokesman here said.