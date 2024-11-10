Home
UP woman, newborn die during C-section; family accuses doctor of negligence

According to the police, Yashoda (35), the wife of Santram Pasi, was taken to a private hospital in the city by her family on Saturday when she experienced labour pains.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 20:18 IST

Comments
Published 09 November 2024, 20:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDeath

