Bookrack for the week (Oct 5 to Oct 11)

<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">A Guardian And A Thief</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Megha Majumdar</p>.<p class="bodytext">Penguin, pp 224, Rs 699</p>.<p class="bodytext">Set in a near-future Kolkata, India, ravaged by climate change and food scarcity, the story follows two families seeking to protect their children and must battle each other to do so.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Cost Of A Promised Afterlife</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Priyamvada Mehra</p>.<p class="bodytext">S&S, pp 328, Rs 699</p>.<p class="bodytext">This memoir exposes how cults take root in a nation of 1.4 billion, and how godmen wield unchecked power. Deeply intersectional in its lens, it lays bare the psychological and physical toll of being led into blind faith as a girl.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Every Spiral Of Fate</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Tahereh Mafi</p>.<p class="bodytext">Electric Monkey, pp 480, Rs 599</p>.<p class="bodytext">At long last, the wedding day has arrived. The Jinn queen and the enigmatic ruler of Tulan are to be married in a magical, enchanted ceremony―but Cyrus is falling ever more deeply in love with the one person oathbound to kill him.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Power And The Glory</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Jonathan Wilson</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hachette, pp 608, Rs 1,299</p>.<p class="bodytext">There has never been a comprehensive history of the World Cup that has considered not only the matches and goals but has also placed the tournaments within a socio-political framework. This book tells its definitive history.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Murder In Moonlit Square</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Paul Waters</p>.<p class="bodytext">Penguin, pp 320, Rs 550</p>.<p class="bodytext">Witty, atmospheric, and refreshingly original, this novel introduces a quirky new detective duo readers will not forget.</p>