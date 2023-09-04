Three killed after building collapses in UP's Barabanki, operations on to rescue 2 trapped

Three persons were killed and 10 others injured after a three-storey building in the Fatehpur area here in Uttar Pradesh collapsed early Monday, police said.

Two persons are still feared trapped under the rubble, police said, adding that a joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is trying to rescue them.

While two persons -- Roshni (22) and Hakimmudin (28) -- died during treatment, the third death in the incident was recorded when the rescue team recovered the body of a man, possibly in his late twenties, from under the rubble, the police said.