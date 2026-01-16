<p>Etah (UP): An eight-year-old boy found himself alone at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hospital">hospital </a>as he arranged the postmortem examination of his mother, who died of HIV-related infection, until local police stepped in to help him with legal formalities and the last rites.</p>.<p>The boy accompanied his mother's body to the morgue for the autopsy, telling officials he had no one else with him, police said.</p>.Man steals ambulance in Uttar Pradesh; nabbed after he loses his way.<p>The woman died during treatment at a government hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uttar%20Pradesh">Etah </a>district on Thursday. At the time of her death, only her minor son was with her, police said.</p>.<p>According to Jalesar Circle Officer (CO) Ritesh Thakur, the woman had been suffering from complications caused by HIV infection for nearly a month, and was staying at her parental home for treatment.</p>.<p>As her condition deteriorated, she returned to her native village five days ago, and was later admitted to the hospital, where she succumbed during treatment early Thursday.</p>.<p>Hospital officials informed police, following which personnel were deputed to conduct inquest proceedings and complete other legal formalities. The boy told police and mediapersons that he had no contact number of any relative and was unable to reach out for help. His elder sister lives at their maternal grandparents' home.</p>.<p>Later, through villagers, the woman's father was informed, while police also alerted her in-laws, who reached the village after getting the news.</p>.Woman poisons son, daughter to death before dying by suicide in UP's Saharanpur; in-laws booked.<p>At the morgue, the eight-year-old broke down, repeatedly saying he was alone and had brought his mother all by himself. He also alleged that his uncles wanted to harm him over a land dispute.</p>.<p>Police confirmed that the boy's father had died around eight months ago while undergoing treatment for HIV infection, and his mother too was HIV-positive.</p>.<p>Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajendra Prasad said both husband and wife were infected with HIV. On whether the children were infected, he said it depends on whether the mother was HIV-positive during childbirth, and only tests could confirm their status.</p>.<p>The station house officer said all necessary arrangements for the woman's last rites were made by the police. The cremation was performed around 1 pm in the presence of family members, villagers and police personnel.</p>.<p>CO Thukur dismissed any threat to the child's life, stating that the uncles live in Delhi and had returned only after receiving news of the death. He said the family is extremely poor and, with no earning member left, the children's only support appears to be their maternal relatives. </p>