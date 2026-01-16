Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 8-year-old boy brings mother's body for autopsy after HIV-related death, says no one with him

The woman died during treatment at a government hospital in Etah district on Thursday.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDeath

Follow us on :

Follow Us