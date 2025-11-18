Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Government to develop Sambhal as a major religious tourism centre

Sources said that the chief minister directed the officials to expedite the works, which included restoration of ancient places of pilgrimage, wells and other religious heritage in Sambhal.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 11:36 IST
India NewsTourismSambhal

Follow us on :

Follow Us