<p>Lucknow: Sambhal, which shot into limelight after large clashes during a court mandated survey of a Mosque, which, the saffron activists claimed, was built after demolishing a Hindu Temple by Muslim rulers, during which four persons were killed and many others injured, would be developed as a major centre of religious tourism on the lines of Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya.</p><p>According to the sources, chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently chaired a high level meet of senior officials and reviewed the ongoing developmental projects there.</p><p>Sources said that the chief minister directed the officials to expedite the works, which included restoration of ancient places of pilgrimage, wells and other religious heritage in Sambhal.</p><p>The officials from revenue, home, religious works, PWD, urban development and tourism departments took part in the meeting.</p><p>Sources said that the development of Sambhal as a hub of religious tourism would be undertaken in stages and in the first stage more than 50 places of religious importance and 19 wells would be restored.</p><p>It was also decided that the local administration would prepare a time bound strategy to attract tourists to Sambhal.</p><p>In the second stage, cultural centres, museums and events like light and sound show would be in the focus. ''The idea is to showcase the religious and cultural heritage of Sambhal to the world,'' said an official.</p><p>Infrastructural development of Sambhal would also be undertaken alongside, which will include construction of roads, parkings and other public facilities, especially around the places of religious importance.</p><p>Sources said that the state government would also prioritise restoration of the Mahishmati river under the Namami Gange Project</p><p>A judicial commission, formed to investigate last year's violence in Sambhal town in its report had mentioned the details of history of communal riots in the town, change in its demography after independence and evidence of existence of a Hindu temple in the foundation of the Mosque.</p><p>The report claimed that the Hindu population in Sambhal declined from 45 percent in 1947 to just 15 percent at present while the Muslim population increased from 55 percent to 85 percent during the same period.</p>