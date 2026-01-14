Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Lakhs take holy dip at ‘Sangam’ on Makar Sankranti

Teams of NDRF and SDRF along with PAC and civil police were deployed on the ghats to manage the surging crowds of devotees.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMakar SankrantiSangamHoly dip

Follow us on :

Follow Us