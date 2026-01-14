<p>Bengaluru: A joint session of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>legislature will begin on January 22, which will discuss the Centre's move to repeal the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">MGNREGA</a>, the Cabinet decided on Wednesday.</p><p>The session will revolve around the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission — VB—G RAM (G) — that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The session is expected to be held from January 22 to 31.</p><p>Addressing reporters after the special Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil explained that the Cabinet had passed three resolutions.</p><p>“The joint session of the Assembly and Council will be held from January 22, and it was also decided to invite the Governor to address it. The Cabinet has authorised the chief minister to finalise the Governor’s speech. There will be a special discussion and a decision will be taken on the VB —G RAM G Act to create awareness about its socio-economic impact amongst people.”</p>.SIR in Karnataka: Caution buzzword for Cong, BJP in fiat to cadre.<p>Though the Cabinet wanted to convene a special session on the MGNREGA issue, Patil explained that the joint session was being convened due to procedural reasons. </p><p>“The Constitution makes it mandatory that the Governor should address the first session after an election or the first session at the start of each year. In view of this technical reason, we are advancing the session. Instead of a special session, it will be a joint session.”</p><p>When a reporter said that there was a perception that taking a decision on the VB — G RAM (G) Act would be assuming a confrontational approach against the Union government, Patil said: “The government will take an adequate step to protect the interests of the people and the state.”</p><p><strong>Ashoka seeks special session</strong></p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday and urged him to call a special session of the legislature in January to discuss the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, "drug menace" in the state, the issue of "illegal immigrants from Bangladesh" inhabiting the state and the "collapsing" law and order situation in the state.</p>