Uttar Pradesh man kills brother in Muzaffarnagar over property dispute

<p>Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A man was killed by his own brother allegedly over a property dispute in Muzaffarnagar district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Rupali Rao said the incident took place on Sunday evening in Bilaspur village under Nai Mandi police station limits, where a man named Boota Ram was killed by his brother, Kaluram, with a sharp-edged weapon over a dispute over property.</p>.<p>A case of murder has been registered and Kaluram has been arrested, Rao added.</p>.Father, four others gets life-term for murder of 19-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh.<p>In a separate incident, three miscreants allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old man to death over a monetary dispute in Lalu Khedi village under Titawi police station limits on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay, police have registered a case against three men Ashwani, Kapil, and Nishchal.</p>.<p>Ashwani has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two suspects, he added.</p>