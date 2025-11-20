<p>Guwahati: India captain Shubman Gill will undergo a fitness test on Friday, the eve of the second Test, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has indicated on Thursday.</p>.<p>Gill had developed neck spasm on the second day of the opening Test in Kolkata and aggravated it while batting during India's first innings on the second day. The right-hander walked off the field, never to return as India remained a batter short in both innings. </p>.<p>"See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday," Kotak said.</p>.<p>"Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there's a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important."</p>.Shubman Gill injury update | Captain to travel with rest of the team for Guwahati Test.<p>"If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won't help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he's the captain so any team would miss him," Kotak added.</p>.<p>Gill hasn't trained since he left the field on the second day of the first Test, and while he is making a last-ditch effort to prove his fitness, his chances of playing the second Test remain slim. </p>